Two of the joys of Sunderland, the 1903 Roker Lighthouse and miles of glorious sandy beaches.

Call yourself a Mackem? Test yourself with our quiz on all things Sunderland

So you think you know Sunderland?

By Tony Gillan
Sunday, 10th November 2019, 8:00 am

There’s history, politics, entertainment and sport in our quiz.

1. Remember this play?

Why is a play called The Mating Season by Sam Cree especially well remembered in Sunderland? A. Sam Cree was from Castletown and the play won an Olivier Award B. It was the first play performed at the Empire Theatre C. It was set in Red House D. Sid James died in the Sunderland Empire while performing it

2. Lancelot de Hylton: crazy name crazy guy

Who first awarded the land on which Hylton Castle now stands to Lancelot de Hylton? A. Edward III B. Henry V C. William the Conqueror D. Camelot Borough Council

3. Derby day siblings

What is the surname of the last pair of brothers to have played in the Premier League for Sunderland and Newcastle respectively? A. Howey B. Alnwick C. LuaLua D. Gardner

4. Which Old Master came to Sunderland?

The 1740 masterpiece, A Regatta On The Grand Canal, displayed in Sunderland Museum in 2015, is by which artist? A Caravaggio B Turner C Canaletto D Leonardo da Vinci

