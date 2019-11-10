Call yourself a Mackem? Test yourself with our quiz on all things Sunderland

There’s history, politics, entertainment and sport in our quiz.
1. Remember this play?
Why is a play called The Mating Season by Sam Cree especially well remembered in Sunderland? A. Sam Cree was from Castletown and the play won an Olivier Award B. It was the first play performed at the Empire Theatre C. It was set in Red House D. Sid James died in the Sunderland Empire while performing it
Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. Lancelot de Hylton: crazy name crazy guy
Who first awarded the land on which Hylton Castle now stands to Lancelot de Hylton? A. Edward III B. Henry V C. William the Conqueror D. Camelot Borough Council
Photo: Stu Norton
3. Derby day siblings
What is the surname of the last pair of brothers to have played in the Premier League for Sunderland and Newcastle respectively? A. Howey B. Alnwick C. LuaLua D. Gardner
Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. Which Old Master came to Sunderland?
The 1740 masterpiece, A Regatta On The Grand Canal, displayed in Sunderland Museum in 2015, is by which artist? A Caravaggio B Turner C Canaletto D Leonardo da Vinci
Photo: Sunderland Echo
