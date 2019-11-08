From the Big Band sound to Emeli Sande - it's all covered in this tribute to Sunderland's music world
Sunderland’s musical memories have been spotlighted in a new calendar which includes material from the Sunderland Echo.
Emili Sande, Toy Dolls, The Futureheads, Bryan Ferry and Alan Price are all featured in the calendar which has been produced by Sunderland Antiquarian Society.
It costs Price is £7.50 plus £2 postage and packaging and is filled with the groups, musicians, promoters and venues which have contributed to Sunderland’s vibrant music scene.
It starts in the Big Band era of 1952 and runs to the present day.
And for those keen on finding out more, the calenderas are on sale at Waterstones, Clays Nursery in Washington) and the Antiquarian Society’s base in Douro Terrace.
They are also available by contacting Ray Dobson at raydobson11@gmail.com.
Take a look through and re-live some great Wearside musical memories.