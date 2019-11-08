From the Big Band sound to Emeli Sande - it's all covered in this tribute to Sunderland's music world

The front of the new Sunderland Antiquarian Society calendar.

Emili Sande, Toy Dolls, The Futureheads, Bryan Ferry and Alan Price are all featured in the calendar which has been produced by Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

It costs Price is £7.50 plus £2 postage and packaging and is filled with the groups, musicians, promoters and venues which have contributed to Sunderland’s vibrant music scene.

It starts in the Big Band era of 1952 and runs to the present day.

And for those keen on finding out more, the calenderas are on sale at Waterstones, Clays Nursery in Washington) and the Antiquarian Society’s base in Douro Terrace.

They are also available by contacting Ray Dobson at raydobson11@gmail.com.

Take a look through and re-live some great Wearside musical memories.

1 . The Old Twenty Nine pub in High Street West This Old Twenty Nine pub photo, which is contained in the Sunderland Echo archives, features in the September section of the calendar as one of three great images from that month. The pub was a regular venue for Sunderland's punk fans. Photo: Sunderland Echo Copyright: Buy photo

2 . Rock n roll was here to stay An advert promoting Thompsons record shop at Liverpool House. Remember it? This is one of the great images for February. Photo: SAS Copyright: Buy photo

3 . All this for June Dave Stewart is one of the famous faces in the June section of the calendar. Photo: SAS Copyright: Buy photo

4 . Showing off the moves An energetic dance from 1957 and another from the Echo, taken at Seaburn Hall in 1957. Remember this? It's one of more than 30 photos in the new Sunderland Antiquarian Society calendar. Photo: SAS Copyright: Buy photo