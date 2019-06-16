Add in stylish transport, beautiful venues and an evening to remember and it can only mean one thing. Prom night.

1. SOUTHMOOR Do these scenes bring back memories? JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

2. SOUTHMOOR A photo to remind them of a memorable occasion. JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

3. Southmoor Southmoor students together at the National Glass Centre. JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

4. SOUTHMOOR Beautifully suited for their prom at the Glass Centre. JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

View more