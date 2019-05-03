Austin and Pickersgill photos reached 39,000 people!

The halcyon days of shipbuilding on Wearside may be long gone but that doesn’t stop thousands of people from remembering those great times.

A photograph of Austin and Pickersgill, which we recently shared on social media, had Wearside Echoes followers asking if we had any more.

Austin and Pickersgill workers in July 1975.

We certainly did and our social media post showing more nostalgic views attracted the interest of more than 39,000 people. Many of you chose to share your memories as well and we loved your comments.

Bobby Ditch worked at A&P for 18 years and told us: “It was a great yard to work for.”

Ed Nottingham gets our thanks for reminiscing. He said: “My uncle Bob Smith and his son Stan Smith both worked there. Both great men.”

Julie Colborn Young’s dad Billy was a welder there while Linda Stanwix said: “My brother Tom Gaudie worked at Bartram’s then Pickies. The sports field was in Cleadon Lane, Whitburn, later to become Sunderland’s training ground. They are due to build houses on it in the near future. My brother was a shipwright.”

Thanks to Linda for sharing, and to Anne Hailes who said: “My dad worked at pickes and bartams. I remember the yearly sports day they had when we were kids.”

Denise Halliday said the photos “brought back a memory I’ve never thought of in years. My dad worked at Bartrams then Pickersgills in the offices”.

Dawn Alderson said her dad Ray Alderson worked there while Mavis Davison commented: “Good photos, I worked there.”

And thanks also to Angela Dalzell who reminisced: “My Dad and his brothers and grandad all worked at Austin and Pickies and Thompson’s!”

To share your own memories, email chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk