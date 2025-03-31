Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

You love a prank in Sunderland and you have certainly played plenty of them on April Fool’s Day over the years.

We had to laugh at the fun you’ve had on April 1, so let’s have a look at some of the best.

‘You’re going back to school’

In 2020, a Sunderland dad’s video went viral when he convinced his children Kieran, then 10, and six-year-old Lillie into thinking that Grange Park Primary School had lifted its lock-down and they had to get ready for class.

How we reported on Kevin Morris' epic April Fool's Day prank in 2020. | ugc

He even let the pair get as far as the family car before revealing the truth.

But Lillie got the last laugh when she said: “I am keeping my uniform on and you can wash it at the end of the day.”

Submarines from Scotland

We got in on the act in 2017 when the Sunderland Echo reported that the city’s newest bridge, Northern Spire, was to be painted black and white in a fight-back against rogue drones.

Did you fall for it?

The artist's impression of the black and white bridge in 2017. | ugc

In 2014, the Echo had its own fun when we told readers that Sunderland would be the new home of Britain’s nuclear submarine fleet if Scotland broke away from the UK that year.

We even had a quote from a Rear Admiral Hugh De Fink-Higham who said: “In the event of a yes’ vote, all Scottish sailors will be marooned in a dinghy off Berwick."

Was it sub-perb or sub-par? Our April Fool's Day report in 2014 on plans to make Sunderland the new home of Britain's nuclear submarine fleet. | se

Your face in stone next to Charlie Hurley

Who remembers this tale from 2008 when we told our readers that Charlie Hurley, Niall Quinn and Roy Keane would be immortalised in stonework at Claxheugh Rock.

We even suggested that one fan would get the chance to have their own face included in the memorial.

The 2008 tale of the SAFC legends immortalised in a Mount Rushmore-style tribute. | se

The man who could walk a mile on water

But perhaps my favourite goes all the way back to 1868 - about a man called Professor de Grieves from Havre in France who claimed he would walk a mile across the North Sea to demonstrate his “patent Kamptulicon boots”.

The 1860s prank which was reported by historian Sharon Vincent in her book in 2023. | se

The story came to life in 2023 when local historian Sharon Vincent shared it with the Echo.

Ten thousand spectators turned up and a steam tug even headed out to sea with paying passengers who had handed over sixpence each to get closer look.

They waited for half an hour after the allotted time of the stunt before everyone realised it was a joke.

The prank was confirmed when crowds headed for home and spotted a huge sign near the Graving Dock gates saying ‘APRIL FOOLS!’

Tell us about the best prank you have ever played on April 1.