I had to laugh at these April Fool's pranks from Sunderland's past
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
We had to laugh at the fun you’ve had on April 1, so let’s have a look at some of the best.
‘You’re going back to school’
In 2020, a Sunderland dad’s video went viral when he convinced his children Kieran, then 10, and six-year-old Lillie into thinking that Grange Park Primary School had lifted its lock-down and they had to get ready for class.
He even let the pair get as far as the family car before revealing the truth.
But Lillie got the last laugh when she said: “I am keeping my uniform on and you can wash it at the end of the day.”
Submarines from Scotland
We got in on the act in 2017 when the Sunderland Echo reported that the city’s newest bridge, Northern Spire, was to be painted black and white in a fight-back against rogue drones.
Did you fall for it?
In 2014, the Echo had its own fun when we told readers that Sunderland would be the new home of Britain’s nuclear submarine fleet if Scotland broke away from the UK that year.
We even had a quote from a Rear Admiral Hugh De Fink-Higham who said: “In the event of a yes’ vote, all Scottish sailors will be marooned in a dinghy off Berwick."
Your face in stone next to Charlie Hurley
Who remembers this tale from 2008 when we told our readers that Charlie Hurley, Niall Quinn and Roy Keane would be immortalised in stonework at Claxheugh Rock.
We even suggested that one fan would get the chance to have their own face included in the memorial.
The man who could walk a mile on water
But perhaps my favourite goes all the way back to 1868 - about a man called Professor de Grieves from Havre in France who claimed he would walk a mile across the North Sea to demonstrate his “patent Kamptulicon boots”.
The story came to life in 2023 when local historian Sharon Vincent shared it with the Echo.
Ten thousand spectators turned up and a steam tug even headed out to sea with paying passengers who had handed over sixpence each to get closer look.
They waited for half an hour after the allotted time of the stunt before everyone realised it was a joke.
The prank was confirmed when crowds headed for home and spotted a huge sign near the Graving Dock gates saying ‘APRIL FOOLS!’
Tell us about the best prank you have ever played on April 1.
Email [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.