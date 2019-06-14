A four-ton memory of Wearside's past!

Here’s a quiz question for you. What weighed four tons, cost £300 108 years ago and was great on a cricket pitch?

The answer is this massive road roller which pulled in the crowds at Lambton Park fair in 1982.

The Barford Perkins road roller was a big hit at the fair that year and it had some impressive statistics behind it.

Lord Durham was the man who bought it for £300 in 1911 and it was so good at rolling out cricket fields, it was still doing it until 1975.

The roller was nicknamed the Jenter and it was the highlight at the two-day vintage machinery rally organised by the Sunderland-based Northern Vintage Machinery Preservation Society in Lambton Park in 1982.