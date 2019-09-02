Look at these patient shoppers who queued outside for the 1975 sale and were rewarded with cuppas while they waited.

37 wonderful reminders of Joplings in Sunderland - how many of these bring back memories?

From the wonderful perfume counter to the store’s own currency – we’ve got it all in a great reminder of Joplings.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 02 September, 2019, 11:29

Take a look through our mega-selection of 39 photos as every one of them is a reminder of the John Street store which was trading until nine years ago.

We’ve got Santa’s grotto, the annual sales and much more besides.

So why not enjoy a browse through and remind yourself of a Sunderland store which was much-loved for decades.

1. A look inside.

Here's a view inside the store just before it closed in 2010.

2. Coins galore

Remember the Joplings money?

3. Visiting Santa

Everyone loves to see Father Christmas and here's a line-up of stars from Coronation Street doing just that in 1980. Pictured are, Pat Phoenix, Peter Adamson, Helen Worth and Johnny Briggs.

4. A younger visitor

Echo Bonny Baby competition winner Oliver Blake meets Santa in 2004.

