35 photos which show the last days of these famous Sunderland buildings
It’s not that long ago when all of these were part of the Wearside skyline.
Sunday, 3rd November 2019, 4:45 pm
But now they’re all gone and we are left with the memories of structures such as the Newcastle Road baths, Roker Park, Vaux, Crowtree Leisure Centre and the Seaburn fountain.
We’ve said goodbye to the Locarno, the Town Hall, Seaburn Fun Park and Austin and Pickersgill shipyard.
We have searched the archives to find photos of the last days of these famous buildings. How many do you remember?
Take a look and tell us more.