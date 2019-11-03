35 photos which show the last days of these famous Sunderland buildings

The bulldozers move in to Roker Park. Who remembers watching this?

But now they’re all gone and we are left with the memories of structures such as the Newcastle Road baths, Roker Park, Vaux, Crowtree Leisure Centre and the Seaburn fountain.

We’ve said goodbye to the Locarno, the Town Hall, Seaburn Fun Park and Austin and Pickersgill shipyard.

We have searched the archives to find photos of the last days of these famous buildings. How many do you remember?

Take a look and tell us more.

The floodlights come out An end for the floodlight pylons at Roker Park in 1997.

Newcastle Road baths Demolition of Newcastle Road swimming baths in 2011. Does this bring back memories?

Last of the rides at Seaburn fun park Back to 2008 for this view of the remaining rides at Seaburn fun park which was awaiting demolition in 2008.

Blacketts Once one of Sunderland's major departmental stores, Blackett's in High Street West disappeared from the skyline in 1978.