Look at the fun you could have in the toy department in 1980.

27 reminders of Binns in Sunderland - from the spiral staircase to the Christmas parade

It was one of Sunderland’s biggest shopping favourites and a visit to Binns was an absolute must at Christmas.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 08 August, 2019, 16:45

Today, we take a look back at the high street favourite with 27 reminders of the department store which closed in 1993.

So whether it’s the spiral staircase which brings back memories or the fashion department, take a look.

Perhaps it was the New Year sales, the window displays or the annual festive parade.

Whatever your reason for taking a look, why not browse through our reminder of a Sunderland favourite.

1. An iconic view

A view from 1980 showing the Binns Christmas windows.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Spiral staircase

Here's the spiral staircase pictured in 1963. Remember this?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. The last day

Going through the stock on the last day in January 1993.

Photo: SE

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Shoe sales

The December sales from 1976 and the shoe department was a big attraction.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 7