27 photos of Sunderland's buses over the decades

You might look back fondly on the yellow ones that took you away from school.

Tuesday, 17th September 2019, 13:58 pm
You might recall when they advertised Binns. Some of you might even be too young to remember when they had a top deck.

But Sunderland’s buses have always been there we needed them – or if they haven’t, two of them soon turned up at once to make up for it.

Take a conducted tour of 27 photos celebrating ‘the chariot of the people’ in our city.

1. Busman's holiday

A bus drivers' outing from July, 1977. Did they take turns at the wheel?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

2. Old yeller

Southwick residents arrive on a 1970s bus as they view an exhibition on the "old days". Feeling old yet?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

3. Heading for the seaside

An open-top bus for the promenade, in June, 1958.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

4. What a drag

The strongest man in England Eddy Ellwood took part in the bus pull challenge at Durham County Show in 2005.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

