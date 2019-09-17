27 photos of Sunderland's buses over the decades
You might look back fondly on the yellow ones that took you away from school.
You might recall when they advertised Binns. Some of you might even be too young to remember when they had a top deck.
But Sunderland’s buses have always been there we needed them – or if they haven’t, two of them soon turned up at once to make up for it.
Take a conducted tour of 27 photos celebrating ‘the chariot of the people’ in our city.