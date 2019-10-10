So here’s a retro look back at the company which has backed charity, supported North East pantos and festivals, and been a boost to causes all over the region since the 1980s.
We’ve got 25 photos of Hays Travel at its Wearside,South Tyneside, Hartlepool and County Durham best for you to enjoy.
So take a look and see if these scenes bring back memories.
1. Backing education in 2007
Hetton School was given Hays Travel backing when it held a maths challenge in 2007. And here's Kurt Metcalfe who had the highest marks.
Photo: TC
Copyright:
2. He made their dreams come true in 1987
John Hays certainly made an impression on these two lads when they won a competition to win two games to an England-Brazil football match. It was Hays Travel who sponsored the competition - and paid for the travel to the match as well.
Photo: SE
Copyright:
3. Discount vouchers in 2004
Hays Travel and the Every School Day Counts initiative join forces to hand over a discount holiday voucher. Pupils from St John Bosco School are also pictured.
Photo: MM
Copyright:
4. Backing Wearside's heritage in 2010
Branch Manager Sharon Clyde (centre) of Hays Travel in Seaham is pictured with representatives of the George Elmy Heritage group, which was managing the restoration of the George Elmy lifeboat. Hays was one of many organisations to contribute to the restoration.
Photo: Picture by Angela Burn
Copyright: