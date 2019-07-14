22 reminders of the 2009 Monkwearmouth School prom
Smiles galore, gowns to rival the very best and smarts suits everywhere you looked.
By The Newsroom
Sunday, 14 July, 2019, 16:45
That was the Monkwearmouth School prom in 2009 and here are 22 photographs to remind you of a really special occasion.
Are you pictured or do you know someone in these shots? Take a look through our album of memories from the prom which was held at Ramside Hall.
And if these brings back recollections of a great occasion, get in touch and tell us more by emailing chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk.