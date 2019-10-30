Alfie and Frankie from Sam Brace

20 adorable pictures of your little horrors all dress up for Halloween

We asked to see some fiendishly good photos of your Halloween outfits and you didn’t disappoint.

By Graham Murray, Candice Farrow
Wednesday, 30th October 2019, 2:39 pm
Updated Thursday, 31st October 2019, 4:39 pm

Here’s the first monster mashup of zippy zombies, brilliant bloodsuckers, wicked witches and sick sorcerers. If your children are headed off to a party this weekend, don’t forget to take a quick snap. And, adults, don’t feel left out – we want to see your terrifying tots too!

1. Little Dracula

Alexander, 5

Photo: Lynsey Kennedy

2. Paige Louise Crawford

Abel-William Blenkiron, 2

Photo: Paige Louise Crawford

3. Hell and Dalmatian

Amber, age 4, and Isla Rose aged 1

Photo: Gemma Dunn

4. Here early

Alfie Armstrong, age 10, is the Grinch

Photo: Carley Solomon

