It was a grand time to be alive for Sunderland fans.

A new stadium was on the way and it would make Wearside the envy of many a footballing town.

Super stadium on the way

Plans for Sunderland AFC’s new super stadium were really taking shape in the early part of 1996.

The Stadium of Light on its first day of action.

Tyne and Wear Development Corporation (TWDC) had put out tenders to reclaim the site and hoped to start work within a month.

A TWDC spokesman said that “minor reclamation work” would involve the land being flattened ready for the chosen building firm to start work.

The site was going to be huge

“It needs little reclamation work because the stadium itself takes up less than 50 per cent of the entire Wearmouth site, ” he said.

The proposed timetable for work to take place was to start with the tenders to be announced in February 1996.

Stadium Park in 1996.

Work was expected to start on flattening the site the following month, and that process was expected to take eight weeks to complete.

Then, in May 1996, work was expected to start on the stadium itself as well as its planned access roads and car parks.

The all-conquering team at Fitzgerald's

And in July 1997, the stadium and other works were expected to be completed in time for the 1997-98 football season.

The club’s majority shareholder Bob Murray said at the time: “The new stadium will be a tremendous feather in the cap” for whichever company won the contract to build the multi-million pound new stadium.

But that wasn't the only knockout news from 1996.

Regulars at Fitzgerald’s pub in Green Terrace, Sunderland, had every reason to feel proud after sweeping aside the opposition in 1996.

The winning quiz team at Fitzgerald's in 1996.

They have just won the latest final of an inter-pub quiz beating off stiff competition from the Potters Wheel in Sunniside, near Gateshead.

Murton's bid for Wembley

Fitzgerald's was the venue for the battle of quiz giants in 1996.

Fitzies’ manager Tim Knight modestly said that “we whopped everybody really”.

And that could well have been true for the final.

It was the last day of term at the University of Sunderland and the pub was packed with the nation’s future doctors and lawyers, not to mention several professors and lecturers.

With that amount of brain power, Fitzies could hardly fail.

Their reward for their great success was a plaque.

Cup fever was taking over a former County Durham pit village.

Murton’s Village Inn was hoping to kick the opposition into touch and earn a place in the final of the Carlsberg Cup.

The lads had already reached the last 32 in the competition and faced the Crown Inn from Alston at Murton Welfare.

A win would continue the Murton dream of playing at Wembley as a curtain-raiser to the FA Vase Final in May 1996.

Players who all had other jobs

Assistant manager Tony Metcalfe said: “Some of the lads also play in the Wearside League and train with their clubs there.

“We all work and have other commitments, and if we get to the final we probably still won’t train. We’re doing fine as we are.”