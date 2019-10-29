The European Karate Championships came to Crowtree in 2003.

19 more reminders of Crowtree Leisure Centre - from martial arts to antique exhibitions

We’ve delved deep into the archives to find another selection of Crowtree Leisure Centre photos.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 29th October 2019, 11:45 am
Updated Tuesday, 29th October 2019, 11:45 am

Whether it is boxing, karate, a meet-the-author day or a bowls finals, Crowtree hosted the lot.

And we have got the photos to prove it.

Thousands of you took a look at our last Crowtree selection so here are 19 completely different pictures for you to browse through.

1. A captivating day in 2007

These children got to enjoy a Book Festival at Crowtree in 2007 and look how much fun they had at this reading session.

2. Tony Jeffries in 2009 action

Tony Jeffries in full flow in a 2009 Crowtree fight against Roy Meissner.

3. Plenty to cheer about in 2010

Young cheerleaders were practising their skills as part of the Change 4 Life project in 2010. Recognise anyone?

4. Soaring high in 2006

The Great Britain team in action in a four-way trampolining competition 13 years ago.

