And we know because we have got the photo evidence from over the years!
We are continuing our Memory Lane spotlight on the schools of Sunderland with a focus on St John Bosco.
So take a look at our 19-photo reminder of great scenes at the Bradford Avenue school.
1. Flashback to 1998
Making sandcastles in 1998. Sunderland architect Kevin Turnbull accompanied pupils from St John Bosco's School, Town End Farm to Druridge Bay when they took part in The Sandcastle Challenge.
2. Carnival time in 2010
Pupils at the Town End Farm carnival nine years ago. Does this bring back memories?
3. Pretty in pink in 2006
Raising money for the fight against breast cancer. That's the St John Bosco staff in 2006.
4. Story time in 2005
The Bishop of Hexham and Newcastle, Rt Rev Kevin Dunn, is pictured reading a story to children at the school at the official opening of a new story unit in 2005.
