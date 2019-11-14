18 pictures of shoppers enjoying a day out on the Christmas train from Sunderland to London in the 1990s
Tickets please! And all aboard as we head back to the 1990s for memories of a very special Sunderland train.
Who remembers the Echo train which took passengers from Sunderland to London for a spot of Christmas shopping?
We have got 19 photo reminders of the days when you went to Harrods and other famous shops in the Capital, as well as scenes of shoppers setting off early from Sunderland.
So let’s re-live the journey once more and see how many of these photos you remember.