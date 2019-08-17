Love it or not, this 1982 kit with thin red stripes was certainly striking. Was it your favourite?

17 Sunderland strips from the past - which one was your favourite?

You’ve roared Sunderland on so many times over the years – but which strip gets your approval as the best they’ve played in?

By Chris Cordner
Saturday, 17 August, 2019, 08:00

We’ve got 17 photos to show you some of the most iconic shirts the Lads have worn down the years.

There’s the Cup Final winners shirts from 37 and 73, or the classy design for the 1992 final. Or is there a strip you prefer which we haven’t included in our selection.

Take a browse through and let us know your favourite.

1. 1992

Okay, so the result didn't go our way but the 1992 FA Cup Final kit caught the attention of many fans.

Photo: SE

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. 1973

How could we not include this one. Ian Porterfield slams home the winner in the 73 Cup Final. The strip - and the track suit - that the team wore that day still rank up there with the best in many people's eyes.

Photo: SE

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. 1996

Sunderland against Leicester at Filbert Street and here's a strip that many will remember from the 1994 to 1996 period.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. 1997

Sunderland away at St James' Park and here's the kit they wore on the day they drew 1-1, with Michael Gray scoring for the Black Cats.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 5