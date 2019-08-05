Plenty of outdoor fun to enjoy at Derwent Hill in 1996.

17 reminders of Sunderland children's great Derwent Hill adventures - spot anyone you know?

It’s the place where generations of Sunderland children have trekked, climbed and rowed.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 05 August, 2019, 12:57

We’re talking about Derwent Hill, the outdoor education and training centre where so many people from Wearside continue to have a great time.

That means a lifetime of memories for anyone who has had the privilege to visit the venue in the Lake District.

Here’s a selection of great photographic reminders from our archives.

And if they bring back memories, why not share them by emailing chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk.

1. Looks oarsome

A day on the Derwent Hill water from 23 years ago.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

2. Ready for a spot of climbing

They were ready to scale the heights in 1979.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

3. Out in the countryside

A spot of field work for these students in 1988.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

4. Planning their route

It's 40 years since these adventurers were pictured planning their route.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

