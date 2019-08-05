17 reminders of Sunderland children's great Derwent Hill adventures - spot anyone you know?
It’s the place where generations of Sunderland children have trekked, climbed and rowed.
By Chris Cordner
Monday, 05 August, 2019, 12:57
We’re talking about Derwent Hill, the outdoor education and training centre where so many people from Wearside continue to have a great time.
That means a lifetime of memories for anyone who has had the privilege to visit the venue in the Lake District.
Here’s a selection of great photographic reminders from our archives.
And if they bring back memories, why not share them by emailing chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk.