17 pictures of Jordan Henderson meeting Sunderland children in Olympics build-up - recognise anyone else?
It’s a day that hundreds of Sunderland youngsters will never forget – when they got to play sport with a hero.
That hero was Jordan Henderson, the former Sunderland star who now plays for Liverpool and England, and here are 17 photos to show what a great ambassador he was for sport of all varieties back in 2009.
He met local schoolchildren who turned up in their droves at the University of Sunderland for the launch of a project called the Premier League 4 Sport (SIC) Scheme. It was designed to create sports stars for the 2012 Olympics.
Here’s Jordan showing just what a hero he is to his fans. He had a go at everything from table tennis to martial arts.
Were you one of the youngsters who met him? Have a look through our photos and see if you can spot yourself.