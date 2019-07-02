The strongman competition at day three of the Sunderland Armed Forces Weekend, on Sunday

17 pictures from a fantastic Armed Forces Day in Sunderland

Crowds flocked to Armed Forces Weekend events at Seaburn Recreation Ground between Friday, June 28 and Sunday, June 30.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 02 July, 2019, 06:00

Here's the family fun captured in pictures.

1. Toni McGuiness of Doxford Park, Sunderland, and rescue dog Leo, who won best in show at day three of the Sunderland Armed Forces Weekend

Photo: Kevin Brady

2. Gemma Hackett School of Dance on day three of the Sunderland Armed Forces Weekend

Photo: Kevin Brady

3. Watching the dancers at day three of the Sunderland Armed Forces Weekend

Photo: Kevin Brady

4. Gemma Hackett School of Dance perform at day three of the Sunderland Armed Forces Weekend.

Photo: Kevin Brady

