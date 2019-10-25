Barnes Junior School pupils try their hands at conkers in 1995. Did you love a game?

15 of your favourite games, hobbies and pastimes - unless you can tell us otherwise

Did you love to hula or hopscotch – or how about having a go at conkers or clackers?

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 25th October 2019, 6:00 am

Maybe skipping or hopscotch was more your thing – or perhaps you swapsies?

We’ve got lots of favourite childhood games and hobbies for you to reflect on.

And we’ve thrown in some extra reminders of your youth such as carol singing and trying your luck at ‘penny for the Guy’.

So take a look through and see how many of these scenes from across Wearside, South Tyneside, Hartlepool and County Durham bring back memories.

1. Apple bobbing in 1983

Thompson Park Nursery children are pictured apple bobbing at the 1983 Halloween Party.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

2. A penny for the Guy

Do you remember 'a penny for the Guy'?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

3. Don't you just love trick or treat

Hesleden youngsters got right into the spirit of trick or treat in 2003.

Photo: DA

4. Hopping back to 2008

Hopscotch is tried out by these Ropery Walk School students in Seaham in 2008.

Photo: TC

