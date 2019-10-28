15 Sunderland stars pictured on the days they joined SAFC

But who remembers the day they signed for SAFC?
Here’s a reminder of some Black Cats heroes on their very first day on Wearside.
How many do you remember?
1. Big Sam signs
Sam Allardyce signed for Sunderland in 1980 and he was given a warm welcome from Frank Clark and Ken Knighton.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
Copyright:
2. Len Shackleton in 1948
It's February 1948 and Len Shackleton signs for SAFC at St James Park.
Photo: SE
Copyright:
3. A legend signs for the club.
Ian Porterfield is pictured on the day he signed for Sunderland. A little over five years later, he would write his name into SAFC history.
Photo: SE
Copyright:
4. Another FA Cup giant
Dave Watson is pictured with the then Sunderland manager Alan Brown, as he signs for the club in 1970.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
Copyright: