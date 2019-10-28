Niall Quinn signs for Sunderland in 1996, with Peter Reid there to greet him.

15 Sunderland stars pictured on the days they joined SAFC

Sunderland have had some famous names on their books over the years.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 28th October 2019, 4:45 pm

But who remembers the day they signed for SAFC?

Here’s a reminder of some Black Cats heroes on their very first day on Wearside.

How many do you remember?

1. Big Sam signs

Sam Allardyce signed for Sunderland in 1980 and he was given a warm welcome from Frank Clark and Ken Knighton.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Len Shackleton in 1948

It's February 1948 and Len Shackleton signs for SAFC at St James Park.

Photo: SE

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. A legend signs for the club.

Ian Porterfield is pictured on the day he signed for Sunderland. A little over five years later, he would write his name into SAFC history.

Photo: SE

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Another FA Cup giant

Dave Watson is pictured with the then Sunderland manager Alan Brown, as he signs for the club in 1970.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4