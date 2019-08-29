On the corner of Adelaide Place and Zion Street, you'd find this hostelry which was open from 1871 to 1980. Photo: Ron Lawson JP.

15 reminders of Hendon pubs we've loved and lost

Hendon is a haven of historic pubs and Ron Lawson is the man to ask all about them.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 29 August, 2019, 16:45

From one which was named after a Boer War battle to another which only disappeared from the skyline 16 years ago, Ron has acquired a detailed history of them all.

And so, in our latest focus on hostelries of Sunderland, the former JP (who is also part of the excellent Sunderland Antiquarian Society) shares his knowledge as well as plenty of historic photographs.

If you want to find out more,the Antiquarian Society’s base in Douro Terrace is open between 9.30am and noon on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

And if you’ve got pub memories to share, contact Chris Cordner at the Sunderland Echo by emailing chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk.

1. Alma Hotel

The Alma was named after a Crimean War battle. The Hendon pub was open until 1960. Photo: Ron Lawson JP.

2. Blue House Hotel

It was only in 2016 that the Blue House Hotel was no more, but that was after it had enjoyed a 163-year history. Photo: Ron Lawson JP.

3. Bush Inn

The Bush In was on Ward Street and ran from 1877 to 1988. Ron explained that the Bush was a Roman sign for a tavern.

4. Burlington Inn

This Hendon Road establishment ran from 1867 to 1957. Photo: Ron Lawson JP.

