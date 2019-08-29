15 reminders of Hendon pubs we've loved and lost
Hendon is a haven of historic pubs and Ron Lawson is the man to ask all about them.
From one which was named after a Boer War battle to another which only disappeared from the skyline 16 years ago, Ron has acquired a detailed history of them all.
And so, in our latest focus on hostelries of Sunderland, the former JP (who is also part of the excellent Sunderland Antiquarian Society) shares his knowledge as well as plenty of historic photographs.
If you want to find out more,the Antiquarian Society’s base in Douro Terrace is open between 9.30am and noon on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
And if you’ve got pub memories to share, contact Chris Cordner at the Sunderland Echo by emailing chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk.