15 pictures from when Sunderland rocked to the sounds of the Radio 1 Roadshow - spot anyone you know?
Let’s get dancing back in time to the days when you rocked to the latest sounds – with a roadshow to keep you company.
Tuesday, 10 September, 2019, 16:45
We’re going back to the 1990s for these reminders of the days when Cliff Park was packed with thousands of music lovers.
They were all there to take in the Radio 1 Roadshow and the days when DJs such as Garry Davis entertained the crowds.
Take a look through our spread of photos and let us know how many of these scenes you recognise.