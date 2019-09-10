Were you pictured joining in with the fun in July 1995?

15 pictures from when Sunderland rocked to the sounds of the Radio 1 Roadshow - spot anyone you know?

Let’s get dancing back in time to the days when you rocked to the latest sounds – with a roadshow to keep you company.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 10 September, 2019, 16:45

We’re going back to the 1990s for these reminders of the days when Cliff Park was packed with thousands of music lovers.

They were all there to take in the Radio 1 Roadshow and the days when DJs such as Garry Davis entertained the crowds.

Take a look through our spread of photos and let us know how many of these scenes you recognise.

1. Garry Davies pulls in the crowds

It's a rainy day in Seaburn but that didn't stop the crowds from turning out to watch DJs such as Garry Davies.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Hoping to get a good view

DJs Neale James and Mark Goodier starred in the 1994 roadshow which came to Seaburn. Did you go along?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Entertaining the crowds

Who remembers the great entertainment which surrounded each roadshow?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. The sun shone on Sunderland in 1995

The great weather brought out big crowds for the 1995 roadshow. Are you pictured?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4