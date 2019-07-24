The scene at the pub earlier this month.

The views of the Golden Lion come to us from historian Ron Lawson and they are amongst his 10,500 photos of pubs across Sunderland and Wearside.

The retired BT engineer and former JP is also one of the amazing team of knowledgeable people at the Sunderland Antiquarian Society which has a vast collection of memorabilia on the city’s history.

Ron shared his memories of the Golden Lion which was devastated by fire earlier in July.

Undefined: readMore

He told us: “Before the Wear bridge was built in 1796, the only way to cross the river was at the ferry.

“There was the old Golden Lion but it was pulled down and the new one was built.”

So take a look through and see if there are any views you recognise.

1 . Near the industry This view from October 1974 shows the pub in the background behind the ferryman's house. Photo: Ron Lawson Copyright: Buy photo

2 . Rare early view Licensee George Broad was more than just a publican. He was a hero who saved so many lives, they made a plaque in his honour. He was licensee from 1880 to 1909 and died in 1910. Photo: Ron Lawson, JP. Photo: SE Copyright: Buy photo

3 . Bygone days Another view of the pub in the days of George Broad as the licensee. Photo: Ron Lawson, JP. Photo: Ron Lawson Copyright: Buy photo

4 . A special crest The crest above the pub came originally from Hylton Castle. Photo: Ron Lawson, JP. Photo: Ron Lawson Copyright: Buy photo