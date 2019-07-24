15 photo reminders of Sunderland's Golden Lion which was severely damaged in blaze earlier this month
Take a look at these 15 reminders of a historic Sunderland pub.
The views of the Golden Lion come to us from historian Ron Lawson and they are amongst his 10,500 photos of pubs across Sunderland and Wearside.
The retired BT engineer and former JP is also one of the amazing team of knowledgeable people at the Sunderland Antiquarian Society which has a vast collection of memorabilia on the city’s history.
Ron shared his memories of the Golden Lion which was devastated by fire earlier in July.
He told us: “Before the Wear bridge was built in 1796, the only way to cross the river was at the ferry.
“There was the old Golden Lion but it was pulled down and the new one was built.”
So take a look through and see if there are any views you recognise.