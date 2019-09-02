The Record Bar At Blacketts High Street store in 1962. Note the 12-inch LPs for only 16 shillings and ninepence.

15 magic reminders of life in Sunderland's classic department stores

From the record bar in Blacketts to the hair salon in Binns. We’ve got the lot in store – literally.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 02 September, 2019, 13:39

If you loved to shop in the former department stores of Sunderland, we’ve got 15 reminders of those good old days.

And we have got Bill Hawkins from the Sunderland Antiquarian Society to thank for compiling this super set of images.

If you want to find out more, get on down to the Antiquarians on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am at their base in Douro Terrace.

So take a look and reminisce on those days of self-service sweet sections, and of super sales.

1. Sweets galore at Joplings

The self service sweet bar at Joplings in John Street in 1965. Did you love a visit and what was your favourite sweet?

Photo: Bill Hawkins

2. So stylish at Binns

The Binns Hair and Beauty salon in 1990.

Photo: Bill Hawkins

3. Beat The Budget

Remember Beat The Budget At Joplings? Here's a scene from it in 1975.

Photo: Bill Hawkins

4. Exhibition time at Joplings

All the latest gadgets at this 1974 exhibition in Joplings.

Photo: Bill Hawkins

