15 magic reminders of life in Sunderland's classic department stores
From the record bar in Blacketts to the hair salon in Binns. We’ve got the lot in store – literally.
Monday, 02 September, 2019, 13:39
If you loved to shop in the former department stores of Sunderland, we’ve got 15 reminders of those good old days.
And we have got Bill Hawkins from the Sunderland Antiquarian Society to thank for compiling this super set of images.
If you want to find out more, get on down to the Antiquarians on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am at their base in Douro Terrace.
So take a look and reminisce on those days of self-service sweet sections, and of super sales.