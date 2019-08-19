13 things you used to be able to do on an August Bank Holiday in Sunderland
Another Bank Holiday is almost upon us and you’ll be planning how to spend your day.
By Chris Cordner
Monday, 19 August, 2019, 11:45
Perhaps our 13 reminders of August fun from times gone by will give you inspiration.
You could take a dip in the Dawdon pit pond, watch a film at the ABC, cram yourself into the Roker End for the opening match of a new season or take a pony ride on the beach.
All these and lots more are included in our reminder of sizzling summers gone by. How many do you remember?