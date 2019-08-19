What could be better than packing into the Roker End, as pictured here in August 1964. The stadium hosted its last match in 1997.

13 things you used to be able to do on an August Bank Holiday in Sunderland

Another Bank Holiday is almost upon us and you’ll be planning how to spend your day.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 19 August, 2019, 11:45

Perhaps our 13 reminders of August fun from times gone by will give you inspiration.

You could take a dip in the Dawdon pit pond, watch a film at the ABC, cram yourself into the Roker End for the opening match of a new season or take a pony ride on the beach.

All these and lots more are included in our reminder of sizzling summers gone by. How many do you remember?

1. Taking a dip

These youngsters had the right idea for cooling off. A dip in Dawdon pit pond was just the answer in 1974.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

2. At the market

Trinkets galore were on display at the Bonnersfield Open Air Market in August 1983.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

3. Pony rides

These children were enjoying pony rides on Seaburn beach in August 1956.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

4. Take in a film at the ABC

Here's Holmeside in 1963 where you could catch a film at the Odeon or ABC.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

