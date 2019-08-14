It was Euro 2004 time and the people of Hepburn Grove, Hylton Castle got right into the occasion by decorating their homes. Are you pictured?

13 pictures which remind us of life in Sunderland in 2004 - recognise anyone here?

From play-off dramas to Euro finals and stage shows to market scenes – all this happened in Sunderland in 2004.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 14 August, 2019, 11:45

Join our journey back to the year when the Black Cats took on Crystal Palace in the play-off semi finals and England hoped to triumph in Euro 2004.

It’s the year when Southmoor School students welcomed a Eurovision act and Thornhill School students helped with the battle against cancer.

There’s much more besides but why not take a look through for yourself and see how many of these scenes you recognise.

1. Right behind the England team

Staff at the Done Bookmakers in Peterlee were also among the supporters of the England team.

2. Get in!

Look at the reaction in the Vision bar when England scored against Croatia.

3. Eurovision memories

It's not often you get a Eurovision winner performing at your school but it happened at Southmoor in Sunderland when Ruslana came to town. Remember this?

4. In the spotlight

And here's the act! Ruslana, winner of the 2004 Eurovision Song Contest, with her dancers on stage at Southmoor School.

