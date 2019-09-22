These pupils made the pages of the Echo in 2003. Recognise them?

13 great retro scenes from Farringdon Primary School - but how many do you recognise?

We’ve got dancing, penalty kicks and re-enactments from British history in this great reminder of Farringdon Primary School scenes over the years.

By Chris Cordner
Sunday, 22nd September 2019, 16:45 pm

In fact, we’ve got lots of fab photos to share with you, and each shows a nostalgic reminder of pupils at the school.

So take a look and see if you recognise the young sleuths from 2011, the dancers from 2010, and the children in hi-viz jackets from 2005.

If these scenes - and the many more we have included - bring back memories, the please get in touch and tell us more about your school days, the good and the bad!

1. Thumbs-up in 2006

These youngsters had good reason to be happy. They won a competition for Samson to visit their school in 2006. Remember this?

2. Young investigators

Year 6 pupils from Farringdon primary school report a mock murder scene on their school field in 2011. Bring back memories?

3. Happy in hi viz

Farringdon Primary pupils are pictured with the high visibility jackets which were donated to them by the Farringdon Residents Association in 2005.

4. Ready for bed in 2011

These Farringdon students camped out at the school in 2011. Were you part of this fun event with a difference?

