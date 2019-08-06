Browsing round the magic eye section in 1994.

11 reminders of the much-loved Hills bookshop in Sunderland which closed in 2008

Here’s a tale all about a Sunderland bookshop which still remains in the memories of many people.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 06 August, 2019, 16:45

Hills in Waterloo Place was an absolute must for avid followers of the latest books.

Who remembers the shop which had a train upstairs which was filled with children’s books. Or how about the car bookcase?

Whatever your recollections, we want to hear from you. And if these 11 photos bring back memories, get in touch by emailing chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk.

1. A view of the shop

Hills pictured just before its 2008 closure.

2. Promoting the premises

An old advert showing the attractions you could find inside at Christmas.

3. Books on display

Martin Preston with the local history display in 2005.

4. A view from 2006

A look inside the shop 13 years ago.

