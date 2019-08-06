11 reminders of the much-loved Hills bookshop in Sunderland which closed in 2008
Here’s a tale all about a Sunderland bookshop which still remains in the memories of many people.
By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 06 August, 2019, 16:45
Hills in Waterloo Place was an absolute must for avid followers of the latest books.
Who remembers the shop which had a train upstairs which was filled with children’s books. Or how about the car bookcase?
Whatever your recollections, we want to hear from you. And if these 11 photos bring back memories, get in touch by emailing chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk.