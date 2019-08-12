Nevasa

10 pictures of Sunderland children boarding the SS Nevasa in 1974 - recognise anyone?

In June 1974, a group of lucky school children got the chance to travel abroad from the North East on the SS Nevasa, one of three ‘school ships’ which disembarked from the region at that time.

By Helen Johnson
Monday, 12 August, 2019, 16:45

These photos portray the excitement and nervous anticipation of the children as they get ready to embark on their special journey from Sunderland. These photos portray the excitement and nervous anticipation of the children as they get ready to embark on their special journey from Sunderland.

The Nevasa trips were enjoyed by thousands of children from Wearside and County Durham over the years, who would head off to exciting places such as Casablanca, Copenhagen and Tangier.

1. A big wave goodbye

Parents wave goodbye to their children, who are embarking on a journey on the SS Nevasa

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Leaving the school bus

More than 1,000 children from schools in Sunderland sailed on a 12 day educational cruise aboard the SS Nevasa

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Waiting to board

A group of children waiting to board the ship

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. The Nevasa in all its glory

The Nevasa waiting for the children to board

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3