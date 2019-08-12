10 pictures of Sunderland children boarding the SS Nevasa in 1974 - recognise anyone?
In June 1974, a group of lucky school children got the chance to travel abroad from the North East on the SS Nevasa, one of three ‘school ships’ which disembarked from the region at that time.
By Helen Johnson
Monday, 12 August, 2019, 16:45
These photos portray the excitement and nervous anticipation of the children as they get ready to embark on their special journey from Sunderland. These photos portray the excitement and nervous anticipation of the children as they get ready to embark on their special journey from Sunderland.
The Nevasa trips were enjoyed by thousands of children from Wearside and County Durham over the years, who would head off to exciting places such as Casablanca, Copenhagen and Tangier.