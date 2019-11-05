The opening of The Old Twenty Nine. Were you there?

10 out of 10 if you share your memories of The Old Twenty Nine

Music lovers will have happy memories of this High Street West favourite.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 4:45 pm

The Old Twenty Nine has previously been described as ‘a proper rock pub’ which hosted everyone from the Groundhogs to Toy Dolls.

Two years ago, a social media post on the pub attracted the interest of more than 81,000 people.

But do you remember these scenes which all came from its opening in July 1976?

Take a look and tell us more.

1. A chat at the bar

The Old Twenty Nine opened in the building which was once the Boilermakers Arms in High Street West.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. The outside of the pub

Who remembers this Sunderland favourite?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Taking a look inside

Were you a regular in The Old Twenty Nine?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Back to 1976

The ornate view outside the pub.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3