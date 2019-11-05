The opening of The Old Twenty Nine. Were you there?

The Old Twenty Nine has previously been described as ‘a proper rock pub’ which hosted everyone from the Groundhogs to Toy Dolls.

Two years ago, a social media post on the pub attracted the interest of more than 81,000 people.

But do you remember these scenes which all came from its opening in July 1976?

Take a look and tell us more.

A chat at the bar The Old Twenty Nine opened in the building which was once the Boilermakers Arms in High Street West.

The outside of the pub Who remembers this Sunderland favourite?

Taking a look inside Were you a regular in The Old Twenty Nine?

Back to 1976 The ornate view outside the pub.