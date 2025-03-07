Save £100 on the new ghd Chronos Hair Straighteners with this simple trick – hurry, offer ends March 31st | ghd

As a hairstylist for over 15 years I swear by ghd straighteners. I’ve tried several different brands over the years but ghd have always been the best for my clients and on my own hair.

Ghd have launched a brand new hair straightener the ghd Chronos £289 . It’s two-times more responsive for ultra-fast personalised styling that transforms your hair in one stroke, that's suitable for all hair types.

The UK’ number one hair-straightener brand revolutionised the way we straighten our hair since it launched in 2001. Thanks to ghd we never have frizzy hair or even a bad hair day. After the huge success of the ghd UK & Ireland Upgrade Programme in 2024 the brand is giving you the chance to save money off your new straighteners for a limited time only. Click here to view the upgrade offer.

According to customers who have already purchased the new ghd Chronos straightener , 97% of them would recommend it to a friend and the hair-tools have already earned a 4.8 out of 5 star rating.

One person left a review and wrote: No snagging, quick straightening, makes straightening very easy and quick. Would be good to have a heat mat. They gave it five stars for quality and performance and four stars for features. Click here to read what else customers are saying.

Customers can upgrade to the brand's most advanced straightener, and get £100 off your purchase when you trade in an old ghd straightener - from now until March 31. Here’s step-by step guide:

Step 1

Select which colour ghd Chronos straighteners suit you best. You can choose either black or white.

Step 2

Use code UPGRADE at the checkout to let them know you want to trade in your old ghd straighteners.

Step 3

When you receive your new ghd Chronos straighteners scan the QR card on the enclosed form. This will generate a pre-paid shipping label for you to send back your old ghd straighteners back within 14 days.

Step 4

Once ghd have received your old pair of straighteners and verified they will send £100 back to the account that was used to make the purchase. It’s that simple.

The ghd upgrade programme is for customers in the UK and Ireland and is available until March 31 2025. More information on the terms and conditions are available on the ghd website .

