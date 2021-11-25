Richard Madeley taken to hospital after falling ill in I'm A Celebrity camp

By Karen Roberts
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 12:52 pm
Updated Thursday, 25th November 2021, 12:52 pm

TV presenter Richard Madeley was taken to hospital after falling ill in the I’m A Celebrity camp.

The I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! contestant, 65, was seen by an on-site medical team before being admitted to hospital as a precaution, ITV said.

Madeley, best-known for hosting This Morning alongside his wife Judy Finnigan, and more recently as a presenter on Good Morning Britain, is among the stars taking part in this year’s series at Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Wednesday’s episode of the show saw him slide head first into a sewer of rotten fruit and vegetables during a trial called Castle Kitchen Nightmares.

The challenge saw the presenter hunt for 10 hidden stars in a room “full of castle critters” as rotten food was dumped on him from above.

‘The health and safety of our campmates is our priority’

On Thursday a tweet from the show stated: “News from Camp: Richard was unwell in the early hours and was immediately seen by our on-site medical team. He’s since been taken to hospital as a precaution, the health and safety of our campmates is our priority.”

A spokeswoman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 05.43am this morning, Thursday 25 November 2021, to reports of a medical emergency at Gwrych Castle in Abergele, Conwy.

“We sent a paramedic in a rapid response car and an emergency ambulance to the scene, and one patient was taken to hospital.”

The flagship series is returning to Wales for a second year because of ongoing coronavirus travel restrictions, preventing filming at its usual Australian jungle location.

This MorningNorth WalesITVGood Morning Britain