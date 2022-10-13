High Street retailer Primark has announced that it will trial a click and collect service at some of its UK stores before the end of the year.

At present, the highstreet favourite does not offer an online shopping experience, so Primark lovers will be pleased to hear that the new service is being trialled at 25 Primark stores across the UK in the coming months.

Customers will have the chance to browse the range online, choose their preferred collection day and then collect from a dedicated collection point at their nominated store.

Primark chiefs have confirmed that the new service will be available at Primark branches across England, and stores in the North West, South and West Yorkshire and North Wales will be the first to try it out.

Kari Rodgers, Primark UK Retail Director, said: “We’re thrilled that customers across North West England, parts of Yorkshire and North Wales, will soon be the first in the country to get the chance to try out our new Click + Collect offer.

“From launch, they’ll be able to browse and buy from our extensive range of kids’ clothing and nursery products, from the comfort of their own home, before coming to collect from one of our chosen 25 stores."

The trial will offer customers the opportunity to shop an extended kids’ range - spanning everything from clothing and accessories, to decorative nursery products and toys - and will also include hundreds of items exclusive to Click + Collect.

The 25 Primark stores offering the new Click + Collect service:

Birkenhead, Grange Road, CH41 6EA Blackburn, The Mall Blackburn, BB1 7JG Blackpool, Bank Hey Street, FY1 4RY Bolton, Crompton Place Shopping, BL1 1EA Broughton, Broughton Shopping Park, CH4 0DE Burnley, Charter Walk Shopping Centre, BB11 1BB Bury, The Rock Shopping Centre, BL9 0ND Carlisle, English Street, CA3 8NX Chester, Foregate Street, CH1 1HA Huddersfield, New Street, HD1 2TR Lancaster, Marketgate Shopping Centre, LA1 1JF Liverpool, Church Street, L1 3AY Llandudno, Parc Llandudno Retail Park, LL30 1PX Manchester, Market Street, M1 1WA Manchester, The Trafford Centre, M17 8AS Oldham, Market Place, OL1 3AB Preston, Fishergate Shopping Centre, PR1 8HJ Sheffield, Meadowhall, S9 1ER Sheffield, The Moor, S1 4PA Southport, Chapel Street, PR8 1AE Stockport, Chestergate, SK1 1NT Wallasey, Cherry Tree Shopping Centre, CH44 5TL Warrington, Gold Square, WA1 1QB Wigan, Standishgate, WN1 1UP Wrexham, Regent Street, LL11 1RY