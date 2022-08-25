Disney+ films and shows in September including The Kardashians, Welcome to Wrexham, Hocus Pocus 2, Pinocchio
Follow Kim Kardashian and her sister in their lives and watch Hugh Jackman star in The Greatest Showman this September
Fans of Disney+ can get excited as a plethora of top TV shows are set to be added to the streaming service in September.
It’s hard to pick the most anticipated shows and episodes added, with Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham journey continuing, and the second season of The Kardashians also set to arrive.
Movie classics such as The Great Showman, starring Zendaya, Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron will also be arriving.
Also taking place in September is Disney Day. Described online, Disney+ day is “an annual virtual event hosted by the Walt Disney Company to promote its Disney+, Hulu, and Star+ streaming services, featuring announcements of new feature films and television series from those services and produced by the Walt Disney Studios”.
It’s a day-long celebration that’s marked by a whole host of new shows, movies and more on Disney+, with a bumper set of new trailers to be released too.
Blockbuster movies such as Thor: Love and Thunder will arrive to celebrate the day.
Disney+ highlights in September
Welcome to Wrexham
Welcome to Wrexham details the purchase and stewardship of Wrexham AFC, by two Hollywood actors, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
The show sees them deal with day to day life as club owners, such as interacting with the fans, the players and the drama of match day.
The Kardashians
Fans were devastated when the Kardashians announced they were leaving the reality TV scene, only to make a fairly swift return.
Season 2 will document their lives such as Kendall Jenner’s Tequila company, Kourtney’s wedding and all the intricacies of their hectic lifestyle.
Pinocchio
The 1940s classic has been remade into a live action film, starring Robert Downey JR and Tom Hanks.
Hocus Pocus 2
Three young women accidentally bring back the Sanderson Sisters to modern day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking havoc on the world.
How to sign up to Disney+
To sign up to the popular streaming service, you can monthly, which is £7.99 a month or £79.90 for the year.
It can be done on their official website, and takes less than 10 minutes.
Every film and series on Disney+ in September
Here’s every show, episode and movie to be added on Disney+ this September.
1 September
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 3
Welcome to Wrexham - Episode 3
7 September
High School Musical: The Musical: The series - Season 3 episode 7
Grid
Fearless - New Episode
9-1-1: Lone Star - Season 3 Episode 10
Solar Opposites - Season 3 - Episode 11
Merlin - 5 Seasons
8 September
Pinocchio
Thor: Love and Thunder
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder
Cars On The Road
Growing Up
Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 4
Welcome to Wrexham - Episode 4
Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return
The Simpsons - Welcome To The Club
Frozen - Sing along
Frozen - Sing along 2
Tierra Incognita
Wedding Season
Mike - 6 new episodes
9 September
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
14 September
Fearless - New Episodes
9-1-1: Lone Star - Season 3 Episode 11
High School Musical: The Musical: The series - Season 3 episode 8 (finale)
Maggie
15 September
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 5
Welcome to Wrexham - Episode 5
Mike - Episodes 7 & 8
16 September
Mija
The Shape Of Water
21 September
Star Wars: Andor - Episodes 1, 2 & 3
Fearless - New episodes
Rookie Cops
9-1-1: Lone Star - Season 3 Episode 12
Super/Natural
22 September
The Kardashians - Season 2 - Episode 1
Welcome to Wrexham - Episode 6
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 6
23 September
The Greatest Showman
27 September
Reasonable Doubt
28 September
The Old Man - Episodes 1 & 2
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Season 2 - Episode 1
Star Wars: Andor - Episode 4
Fearless - New episode
9-1-1: Lone Star - Season 3 Episode 13
29 September
The Kardashians - Season 2 - Episode 2
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 7
30 September
Hocus Pocus 2
Brazil
