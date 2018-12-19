Wearside MP Sharon Hodgson gives her backing to women’s human rights

A Wearside MP has attended Amnesty International’s Annual Human Rights Day reception to show her support for women around the world.

Sharon Hodgson, the MP for Washington and Sunderland West, took part in the event, which marks World Human Rights Day.

Tributes were paid to women human rights defenders around the world, who dedicate their lives to fight for equality and justice.

Mrs Hodgson said: “Human rights must not be taken for granted. We should celebrate the freedoms we have and use them to speak out against the injustices and abuses suffered by many around the world.

“Women human rights defenders are particularly at threat – the staggering levels of danger facing activists, who are simply standing up for their freedoms, is extremely worrying.”

Human rights activists and MPs from across the UK attended and wrote messages of support to end the persecution of these defenders.

Penny Mordaunt, the Secretary of State for international development, and Lord Ahmad, minister of state for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, were among those who spoke at the event.

This year’s celebrations also coincided with the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Sharon added: “Every year, Amnesty’s Write for Rights campaign is evidence of the change that can be achieved when many people stand together for justice.

“I hope that my letter, along with those sent by others around the world, will send a clear message to governments that human rights defenders must be protected.”

Amnesty’s Write for Rights is supporting 12 women or groups of women around the world who are facing abuse for defending human rights.