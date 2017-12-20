Wearside MP gears up campaign to extend Metro to Washington

An MP has geared up her long-running campaign to bring the Tyne and Wear Metro to Washington

Sharon Hodgson, MP for Washington and Sunderland West, has penned a letter to the Transport Secretary, Chris Grayling MP, following the publication of the Department for Transport’s:Connecting people: a strategic vision for rail.

In her letter, Mr Hodgson raises the need for much needed economic growth in the North East and how this can be untapped with improved transport infrastructure investment and highlights how the extension of the Metro network into Washington is a perfect example of unlocking economic growth.

She also outlines how statements made in the Connecting people document help make the case that she has been making for many years now, including the improved connectivity that extending the Metro, and therefore the Leamside Line, but also the jobs it can bring to not only the major cities but also Washington itself.

Ms Hodgson states: "Not only would the extension deliver what passengers want, but also looks to new opportunities to improve connectivity within the Tyne and Wear area by improving the links between the region's main cities: Sunderland and Newcastle.

"Whilst reservations must be held about the future of this ambitious plan, I believe it is important that it is only right that the extension of the Metro to Washington should be properly considered and ensure that finally the Tyne and Wear Metro can live up to its name and serve the entirety of the area's population across Tyneside and Wearside.

After sending the letter, Ms Hodgson said: “Banging the drum in Parliament for this campaign is something I have been honoured to do, and will keep on doing, as it would help unlock the much needed economic growth our region so desperately needs.

“The vision set out by the Government does leave me with trepidation following their shoddy track record on transport infrastructure; yet, this is a perfect opportunity to make the case to ministers to fund this long-standing campaign.

“For too long, the people of Washington have waited for improvements to their transport connectivity by extending the Metro to Washington and it is high time ministers acted to give the people of our town the transport network they desire and deserve.”