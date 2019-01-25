Wearside group MelanomaMe is making inroads in the fight against skin cancer

A campaigning group from Wearside has helped to diagnose 10 cases of skin cancer in less than two years.

The Washington-based MelanomaMe was only launched in June 2017.

A lot of families are not getting support. Without support, it is a lonely place. Kerry Rafferty

But already, tens of thousands of people across the North East have been made aware of the condition and ten cases of skin cancer have been spotted thanks to a focus on early detection..

Now the group is in the running for a Best of Wearside Award and one of the founders - Kerry Rafferty who fought melanoma herself in 2015 - said it would “mean everything” to win a trophy.

Kerry founded MelanomaMe with her friend Elaine Taylor and it has worked within schools in Sunderland and County Durham to deliver and raise awareness.

It has also spread the message to workplaces thanks to a pilot scheme which has stretched from Hartlepool to Northumberland.

MelanomaMe also offers a counselling and support service for anyone effected by a person’s melanoma or skin cancer diagnosis.

The organisation, which is currently a non-profit community interest company and about to become a charity, is helping to save lives.

Kerry said: “Melanoma caught in its earliest stages has around 98%, 5 year survival rate, as opposed to approximately 10% at stage 4.”

She added: “Winning an award would mean everything. It would help us to reach out because, at the moment, the only people who access the services would find us on Facebook or will have been referred through the hospital.

“A lot of families are not getting support. Without support, it is a lonely place.”

More details about the organisation can be found via www.melanoma-me.org.uk, searching for MelanomaMe on Facebook, and on Twitter via @MelanomaMe17.

Information about melanoma can also be found through http://www.macmillan.org.uk/information-and-support/melanoma/understanding-cancer

