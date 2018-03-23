Washington soldier wins one of the British Army’s most prestigious competitions

A Washington soldier has won one of the British Army’s most prestigious competitions.

Lance Sergeant Daniel Fairley, from the Coldstream Guards, came top of the pile in the hotly contested Major General’s Silver Bugle Competition held at The Guards Chapel, in London.

The nerve-wracking event saw bugle players from across the Army’s Foot Guards units playing renowned military signals in front of a panel of judges, which included Major General Ben Bathurst the General Officer Commanding the Army in London and the Queen’s Household Troops.

Following his success, LSgt Fairley will now have the honour of carrying the coveted Silver Bugle throughout the year on all State Ceremonial events and on public duties.

The 30-year- old said: “The Coldstream Guards haven’t won this since 2008 so I am so proud to bring it home for the lads.

“It was a real team effort to get me the win because our Drum Major set up a bugler training programme and I’ve learnt a lot from people I work alongside.”

When not in use, the Major General’s Silver Bugle will be securely displayed within the winner’s Battalion HQ and serves as a badge of honour for the whole unit.

As well as being presented with the Silver Bugle, the proud soldier was also handed an engraved brass bugle to keep forever, a certificate and prize money of £500.

LSgt Fairley added: “2018 is a huge year for the Coldstream Guards with us Trooping our Colour in June.

“I will now get to carry the Silver Bugle on the Queen’s Birthday Parade, which will be very special.”