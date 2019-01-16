Two men due to appear before crown court over murder of Washington dad Gavin Moon

Two men are due to go before a judge in their first appearance in a crown court over the murder of Gavin Moon.

Mr Moon, 31, was found dead at a flat in Trafalgar Road in Sulgrave, Washington, on the afternoon of last Tuesday, January 8.

Gavin Moon, who was found dead inside a flat in Trafalgar Road, Sulgrave, last Tuesday.

Northumbria Police has said the Washington dad had sustained a fatal stab wound.

Brian Goldsmith, 47, of Wayman Street, Monkwearmouth, and Luc Barker, 28, of Trafalgar Road, Washington, have been charged with Mr Moon's murder and made their first appearance on Monday.

The pair are due to go before Newcastle Crown Court today after each was remanded following magistrate hearings, Barker's in Teesside and Goldsmith at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court in South Shields.

Flowers were left in tribute to Gavin Moon following his death.

Police have said a 36-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released with no further action to be taken.

A fourth man, aged 46, also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released under investigation.

In the wake of his death, Mr Moon's family said: "Gavin was a devoted dad to his children and a loving son. His unexpected loss has hit us hard.

"We would request that our privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time as we come to terms with Gavin’s death.”

A large cordon was put in place around the street as inquiries got under way.

Police outside the flat in Trafalgar Road as investigations were carried out.