Takeaway plans turned down over noise and parking fears for street

Plans to open a new hot food takeaway in Washington have been refused over noise and parking fears.

In September, a ‘change of use’ application was lodged for 3-4 Heworth Road – a shop space which has been vacant since February.

Applicants aimed to transform the former boiler shop into a takeaway with opening hours of 10am to midnight, Monday to Saturday and 12pm to 11pm on Sunday and Bank Holidays.

During consultation, Sunderland City Council environmental officers called for opening hours to be reduced to 10pm on Sundays.

Highways officers also added that daytime opening hours could impact other businesses on the street and lead to a spike in on street parking.

Council planners made the final decision to refuse the takeaway plans on Wednesday, November 7.

A decision notice reads: “The proposed use would have a detrimental effect on the amenities of nearby residents by reason of noise and disturbance in the vicinity of the site, particularly late at night.”

It adds: “The proposed development would lead to the attraction of vehicles to and from the site and without adequate off street parking facilities would lead to the creation of conditions prejudicial to road safety.”

The applicant has 28 days to appeal the decision if they choose to do so.

Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service