Supermarket staff robbed by knife-wielding raiders in ski masks

Supermarket workers were threatened in a knife point robbery when their shop was hit by ski mask-wearing robbers.

Two men entered the Co-op supermarket, on the corner of Victoria Road and Spout Lane in Washington, wearing ski masks and carrying a knife.

They threatened staff in the store before running off with a quantity of cash towards the rear of Spout Lane.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "None of those present were injured during the incident but clearly they were very shaken up by what happened.

"Police were immediately deployed to the area and a search was carried out but they were unable to trace those responsible.

"The men are described as wearing dark clothing and ski masks."

The incident happened at around 10pm on Tuesday.

Anyone who may have seen the men in the area before or after the robbery is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 1261 13/03/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.