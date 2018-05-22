Stand-off in Washington as police negotiate with woman

Police are involved in a stand-off with a woman in Washington.

Police were called to an address in the Oxclose area of Washington earlier today.

Officers have been negotiating with a "woman in distress" for much of the day.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “Officers are currently dealing with an ongoing incident in the Oxclose area of Washington.

“Police are at the scene negotiating with a woman in distress.

“We would ask members of the public to avoid gathering in the area to allow officers to carry out their inquiries.”