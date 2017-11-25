One arrest after stolen car hits house in Washington

One person has been arrested after a stolen car collided with a house in Washington.

The vehicle had been stolen after a burglary in the town and crashed into a house in Larchwood/Vigo Lane, Harraton, shortly before noon on Friday.

Larchwood, Washington. Picture from Google Images

A Northumbria Police spokesman confirmed that two people were seen to have made off from the scene, and that one person has been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

The spokesman added that the property had been "badly damaged" in the crash but it is not believed anyone was hurt.

One neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Echo that she heard an “enormous bang” as the incident happened. When she came outside, the car was “stuck in the house”.

She added: “There was no noise beforehand, just the big bang.”

Another neighbour, Stan Lewin, said: “I came home about 10 minutes after it had happened. The first thing I noticed was about five or six police cars, and there was tape around the tree, taping off where the car had gone through.”