Mum's pride as boxing twins Luke and Pat McCormack guarantee Commonwealth medals

The mum of Washington boxing twins Luke and Pat McCormack has told of how she is bursting with pride after BOTH fought their way to a Commonwealth Games medal.

The twins both won in their quarter-final bouts on the Gold Coast, Australia, this morning.

They are each guaranteed at least a bronze medal, but will be shooting for gold.

Luke defeated Australian opponent Liam Wilson 5-0 in a light welterweight contest, while Pat overcame Ugandan Musa Bwogi in the welterweight division.

Watching from the sidelines were family members including proud mum Michelle, 50.

She told the Echo: "It's fantastic.

"I'm absolutely thrilled - what a result!

"I'm just so, so proud of the boys. All of our hard work has paid off."

Michelle is in Australia, with husband Martin, 54, back at home.

They remain in constant contact.

Michelle added: "We may be about 10,000 miles apart, but I know he is right behind the boys as he always has been.

"The atmosphere out here has been amazing.

"Everybody is behind the team and just watching them do it was an incredible feeling.

"Hopefully they can go on and win more."

The 22-year-olds both won silver at last year’s European Championships, but have their sights trained on gold this time.

Pat will come up against India's Manoj Kumar in the semi-final on Friday.

He said: "I’ve got plenty more to give.

“I watched Luke on the television and I love his showboating,

"I think he gave the crowd something to enjoy even though he beat the Aussie.

"I’ve boxed the Indian before at the Worlds qualifier two years ago. I won every round but we’ve both moved up a weight since then.

"He’s a decent boxer but if I perform then I will beat him."

Luke's semi-final opponent is Jonas Jonas of Namibia, with the bout to take place on Friday.

Luke said: "The crowd was pretty noisy out there but I just wanted to shut them up.

“He said he remembered sparring me years ago but he won’t forget this now.

"I thought I boxed really well and I even got to showboat a bit, to remind the judges how easy I was finding it.

"It’s a bronze medal but I’m not even bothered about bronze, I want the gold – nothing less.”