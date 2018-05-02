Meet the Washington East candidates for the Sunderland local elections

It's local elections day tomorrow and we're giving the last of the candidates the chance to say why you should vote for them.

Here are the four candidates contesting the Washington East ward for a seat on Sunderland Council.

JOSH FLYNN (GREEN PARTY)

Washington has been poorly served by its local councillors and I aim to change that.

If elected, I will oppose the sale of green spaces for inappropriate development, continue the Green Party’s opposition to the ‘monster’ incinerator, and give residents a real voice on the council.

I will campaign for better public transport links and more efficient collection of household waste.

I am a member of several LGBT+ related groups which aim to provide safe and secure environments for the LGBT+ community, and I will work towards erasing discriminatory attitudes towards members.

Washington deserves better – vote Green.

HILARY JOHNSON (CONSERVATIVE PARTY)

I am a chartered accountant and I have lived within the city of Sunderland for most of my life.

I currently live in Teal Farm.

In these difficult economic times it is more important than ever that the council spends your money wisely.

We need councillors who are business minded, not easily deterred and who will fight to make sure you get value for money.

I am very proud to be from the North East and am passionate about our region and its economic growth, and would welcome the opportunity to represent the residents of Washington East.

SIOBHAN MARIA KELLEHER (LIBERAL DEMOCRAT)

What do we get for our council tax?

Potholes, overflowing bins, fly-tipping and overpaid, inactive councillors.

To change this, we need to change our councillors.

I will challenge the council’s wasteful spending.

Reducing councillors’ expenses will mean less cuts and more money will be available to fix potholes and stop fly-tipping across Washington.

I will also push for a higher proportion of the budget to be spent on the youth in Washington.

I will respond to all concerns and be a visible and accessible councillor, something Washington desperately needs.

TONY TAYLOR (LABOUR PARTY)

As a dedicated and effective local councillor, I have represented Washington East since December 2014, responding promptly and effectively to residents’ issues and concerns.

I actively promote and support our residents’ associations in Harraton, Teal Farm, Fatfield, Mount Pleasant and in Barmston, where I chair the Barmston Community Forum.

Happily married to Sue, and living in the Ward at Teal Park Farm, I’m a warehouseman and avid volunteer litter picker, who is passionately committed to environmental issues, including protecting our green spaces, and promoting clean and tidy neighbourhoods.

I look forward to receiving your support on May 3.

By James Harrison, Local Democracy Reporting Service