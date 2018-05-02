Meet the candidates for Washington South standing in the Sunderland City Council elections

Wearside is going to the polls on Thursday to choose a councillor for each of Sunderland's 25 wards.

Here the candidates for Washington South make a pitch for your vote:

Green Party candidate – Dominic Joseph ARMSTRONG

Two main issues keep coming up locally: the planned incinerator in Washington, which will damage our health, and the removal of the southern area playing fields to build housing on green belt land, where hundreds of people every week enjoy football and dog walking.



Myself and the Green Party have been actively involved in protesting against these plans.



No other candidate will do this.



The Labour council and the Conservative government are both centrally involved with both of these disastrous projects, against the wishes of the Washington people.



Show that Washington will stand up and be counted.



Vote Green.



Labour and Co-operative Party – Graeme Ferguson MILLER



Having worked for you the residents of Washington South for the last twelve years, I would like to be given the opportunity by the residents of Ayton, Lambton, Oxclose and Rickleton to continue working on your behalf.



I hope that you will give me that opportunity to ensure that the people of Washington South continue to have that strong voice within the Council to promote your best interests.



Thank you for taking the time to read this and I look forward to your continued support on May 3.



Your local councillor, your voice, your vote.



The Conservative Party Candidate – Martin John TALBOT



I and my family are from Washington and I believe passionately that Washington deserves proper representation on the council and not just used as a cash cow for the rest of Sunderland.



If elected I would stand up for the area where it counts: defending the Southern area playing fields in Rickleton from redevelopment, so our local sports teams have somewhere proper to practice and play; ensuring that roads are properly gritted in during bad weather; assessing, reporting and following up pothole issues in the ward; tackling the large litter problem and opposing all increases in councillor allowances.



Liberal Democrat – Sean TERRY



I work locally as an ICT technician, and I’m standing to give a voice to those who want an alternative to the Labour-run council.



The Lib Dems on Sunderland Council have been the loudest political force over the past few years – campaigning to cut allowances & expenses, and to protect basic services.



This ward has only ever elected Labour or Liberal Democrats – if you want a change to the current council who waste our money and don’t listen to local people vote Liberal Democrat on May 3.



James Harrison , Local Democracy Reporting Service