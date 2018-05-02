Meet the candidates for Washington Central standing in the Sunderland City Council elections

Local elections take place on Thursday May 3.

Here are the candidates out for your vote in Washington Central:

Green Party candidate – Michal CHANTKNOWSKI

For eight years I have worked with the local community through a number of projects focusing on health and wellbeing, employability and culture.



I believe Washington would benefit from Green policies such as proper funding for accessible and sustainable public transport and better waste management.



The incinerator is not the answer to our rubbish problem – we need more efficient recycling and re-use of materials.



Residents’ views on these issues are too often ignored by the current Labour council.



If elected, I will use my skills and experience for you, making sure that Washington Central is connected, supported and respected.



The Conservative Party Candidate – Anna SNELL



If elected I would work to make Central Washington a great place to live by ensuring resources are used to support locally owned businesses to help them thrive and create employment.



I would aim to support local community led projects that help people of all ages and to engage with Washington’s unique culture and heritage.



But mainly I would hope to listen and respond to the concerns of ward residents.



If elected I would aim to work collaboratively with other councillors to bring positive change to Central Washington.



Labour Party – Linda Williams



Having lived in Washington all my life with my three children and now have three grandchildren, I have been fortunate to represent Washington Central since 2010.



As a Council our priorities are Adult Social Care and Children‘s Safeguarding which leaves limited funding for services such as roads and cleansing though we continue to do our best for residents with reduced resources.



I have been an active school governor for 25 years.



I am Chair of Washington Area Committee working with our Voluntary and Community Sector delivering services to our residents and helping keep Washington a lovely place to work, rest and play.



James Harrison , Local Democracy Reporting Service